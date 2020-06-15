Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,840 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCL. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,365,830,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,194,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,637,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter worth about $40,529,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,246,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,877 shares during the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carnival from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. HSBC raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.30 to $15.90 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL opened at $19.98 on Monday. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $53.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.92.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Carnival had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

