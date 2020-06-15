Analysts Expect SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.01. SPX Flow reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SPX Flow.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on SPX Flow from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded SPX Flow from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SPX Flow from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised SPX Flow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX Flow by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 0.8% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 65,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.15. SPX Flow has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $49.94.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

