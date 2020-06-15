Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,658,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,606,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,263,000 after purchasing an additional 24,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,471,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107,517 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,969,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,091,000 after purchasing an additional 62,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,457,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $69.63 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $83.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average of $66.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.03%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.11.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

