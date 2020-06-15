M&T Bank Corp Has $921,000 Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,093,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,697 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 245.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 965,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,505,000 after purchasing an additional 686,172 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,711,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,305,000 after purchasing an additional 634,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,539,000 after purchasing an additional 494,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,769,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOPE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sidoti assumed coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $96.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $221.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

