MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Thomas Gallagher purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,640,973.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $85.59 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $108.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. S&P Equity Research dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens cut Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

