PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Holdings Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 176.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 35,175 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PolyOne by 113.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in PolyOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in PolyOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in PolyOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in PolyOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP J Scott Horn purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $74,050.00. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $121,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,929.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POL opened at $25.90 on Monday. PolyOne Co. has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PolyOne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $711.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PolyOne Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is 47.93%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POL. Zacks Investment Research cut PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PolyOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

