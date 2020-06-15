39,700 Shares in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 39,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ST. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,857,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,640,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,327,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,271,000 after acquiring an additional 823,455 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 754.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 422,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after acquiring an additional 372,881 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,225,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $237,958,000 after acquiring an additional 353,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.49.

ST opened at $37.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.30. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $54.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $774.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

