-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Starbucks reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 152.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

Shares of SBUX opened at $76.38 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,081,756. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

