Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 19,280 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,280 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,828,720,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,288,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,609,000 after buying an additional 244,553 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 12,315.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,865,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,813,000 after buying an additional 2,841,935 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,532,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,656,000 after purchasing an additional 39,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,113,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,421,000 after purchasing an additional 38,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXP opened at $13.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 138.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $22.72.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $76.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.06 million. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.00%.

In other Columbia Property Trust news, CEO E Nelson Mills acquired 6,000 shares of Columbia Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,081.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $22.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

