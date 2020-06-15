BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Takes $994,000 Position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 167,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.22% of Aptose Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $9,158,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 240,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $6.73 on Monday. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.79.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

