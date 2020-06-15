Korea Investment CORP Makes New Investment in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of GrubHub by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 148,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 37,059 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after acquiring an additional 107,456 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter.

In other GrubHub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,000 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,459 shares of company stock worth $1,010,361 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $60.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average is $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. GrubHub Inc has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $80.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.34 and a beta of 1.25.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GRUB shares. DA Davidson raised shares of GrubHub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of GrubHub from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of GrubHub from $38.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

