Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,818,000 after buying an additional 37,197 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 277,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,387,000 after purchasing an additional 140,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,336 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AFG opened at $62.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.45. American Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $115.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AFG shares. TheStreet cut American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra lowered their target price on American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James cut American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

