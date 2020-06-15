Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $36.18 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $36,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 28,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

Shares of PEG opened at $49.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average is $53.70. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $310,935.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $32,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,554.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,607 shares of company stock worth $407,773. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

