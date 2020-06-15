Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 12.6% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 89.2% in the first quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 171.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,589,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,626,000 after buying an additional 1,003,244 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 37.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 545,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,009,000 after buying an additional 149,524 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 63.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CMA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.61.

NYSE:CMA opened at $39.14 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average is $50.73.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). Comerica had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

