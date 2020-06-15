Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 97,782 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.19% of Crane worth $33,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Crane by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 2,211.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Crane by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,435,000 after buying an additional 76,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $69,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at $10,612,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $55.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.16. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.58 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

