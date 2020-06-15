Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,172,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 343,526 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.16% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $40,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,452.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $331,500.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PK shares. TheStreet cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $11.59 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

