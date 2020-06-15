Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,661 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,616,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 193.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,927 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,294,000. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,888,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 663.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,734,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,892,000 after buying an additional 1,507,661 shares during the period.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.73. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $29.57.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $269.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PEB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. BTIG Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.81.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

