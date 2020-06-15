Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2020

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,001 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $27,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,046.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HII. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.00.

In related news, Director Philip M. Bilden bought 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $190.00 per share, with a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden bought 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $192.77 per share, with a total value of $600,864.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,299.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,183 shares of company stock worth $800,704 in the last ninety days. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $182.29 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $147.14 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.34.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.29). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

