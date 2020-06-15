Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,845 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Whirlpool worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WHR. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 34.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 500,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after acquiring an additional 128,645 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 193.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 61,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 40,337 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 24.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 398,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.67.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $122.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 25.56%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.