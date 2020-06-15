Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,469 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 114,097 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 47,410 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $102,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,214 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,934 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 600.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 304,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 260,849 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,405 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $21.79 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.43.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

