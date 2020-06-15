Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $290.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $194.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LULU. Citigroup raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $167.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $293.50.

LULU opened at $296.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.05. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $324.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.55 and a 200-day moving average of $232.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total value of $30,000,738.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,752.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 483,883 shares of company stock valued at $99,999,851. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,964 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,523,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 182,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,617,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,286,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,769,000 after buying an additional 130,574 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $150,529,000 after buying an additional 304,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

