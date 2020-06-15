Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 20.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,357 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 244.3% in the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARW. Raymond James downgraded Arrow Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $603,210.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,167.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $566,244.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $66.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $85.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.47 and a 200-day moving average of $70.59.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

