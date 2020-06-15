Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of BorgWarner worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 9.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,086,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,547,000 after purchasing an additional 993,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,082,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $394,017,000 after purchasing an additional 118,469 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 13.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,421,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,864,000 after purchasing an additional 886,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,031,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $174,594,000 after purchasing an additional 199,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,921,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,114,000 after purchasing an additional 467,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $623,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,711.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $916,373.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,085.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,935 shares of company stock worth $2,888,093. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research raised BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.93.

NYSE BWA opened at $33.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.74. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

