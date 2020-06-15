Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,988 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,074 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of SVB Financial Group worth $27,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,737,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,698,000 after acquiring an additional 65,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,719,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,777,000 after acquiring an additional 36,742 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,983,000 after acquiring an additional 349,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,054,000 after acquiring an additional 29,831 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 77.0% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 885,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,449,000 after acquiring an additional 385,000 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $208.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.63. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIVB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.31.

In other news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $461,478.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,058 shares of company stock worth $1,856,714 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.