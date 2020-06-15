Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 97.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,872,557 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Radian Group by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,878,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,746,000 after buying an additional 983,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Radian Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,994,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,351,000 after buying an additional 160,820 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,972,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,785,000 after purchasing an additional 120,292 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,840,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,464,000 after purchasing an additional 469,822 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at $59,321,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point lowered their price target on Radian Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. B. Riley raised Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $15.95 on Monday. Radian Group Inc has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.10.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 43.01%. The firm had revenue of $329.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

In related news, Director Lisa Mumford acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $41,288.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,796.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

