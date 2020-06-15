Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $334.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $283.00 to $334.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Lululemon Athletica to a hold rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $225.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $293.50.

LULU stock opened at $296.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $324.76.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total transaction of $30,000,738.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,752.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $861,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 483,883 shares of company stock worth $99,999,851. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $1,132,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,751,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $637,418,000 after purchasing an additional 26,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

