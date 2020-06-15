Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) to post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.14. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 million.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 23,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $470,908.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,923.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,464 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,006 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 13,441 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $22.85. The stock has a market cap of $904.56 million, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

