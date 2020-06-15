Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,589,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,233 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Johnson Controls International worth $42,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,382,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,740,000 after buying an additional 1,867,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,963,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,737,000 after acquiring an additional 255,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $248,097,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $206,751,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,563,000 after purchasing an additional 380,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $34.45 on Monday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $654,045.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,517 shares in the company, valued at $28,411,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

