ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 918,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 288,291 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.06% of ITT worth $41,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth $3,458,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 38.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of ITT by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $252,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,095.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ITT. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $54.99 on Monday. ITT Inc has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $75.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.60.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 17.85%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

