M&T Bank Corp Has $788,000 Holdings in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Avalara were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the first quarter worth about $3,424,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVLR opened at $105.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.92 and its 200-day moving average is $83.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -151.36 and a beta of 0.86. Avalara Inc has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $111.83.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, Director William Ingram sold 103,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $10,041,408.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,564.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $321,040.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,662.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 297,647 shares of company stock valued at $29,511,596. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avalara from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Avalara in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Avalara from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.03.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

