Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 25,276 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,276 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $42,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 710,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,969,000 after purchasing an additional 498,808 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 28.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $73,836,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIF stock opened at $119.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.01. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $78.60 and a one year high of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.74). Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

TIF has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

