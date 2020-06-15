$0.18 EPS Expected for Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Middlefield Banc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Middlefield Banc reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Middlefield Banc.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MBCN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBCN. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 364,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 181,086 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its stake in Middlefield Banc by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 206,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 103,174 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Middlefield Banc by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 188,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 92,692 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Middlefield Banc by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 162,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 81,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Middlefield Banc by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 45,803 shares in the last quarter. 28.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Middlefield Banc stock opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76. The company has a market cap of $132.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.78. Middlefield Banc has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

