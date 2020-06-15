Analysts Expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. Barrett Business Services posted earnings of $1.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 29.92%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut their target price on Barrett Business Services from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $61,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,421.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,483 shares of company stock valued at $157,412 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.48. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $95.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

