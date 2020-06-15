Credit Suisse Group Downgrades United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $41.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on UAL. Cowen decreased their price objective on United Continental from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Continental from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Standpoint Research upgraded United Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays downgraded United Continental from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on United Continental from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.87.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $39.66 on Friday. United Continental has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.78.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. United Continental had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. United Continental’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Continental will post -20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Continental by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of United Continental by 1,437.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Continental in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Continental by 120.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Continental during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

