Short Interest in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Increases By 5.4%

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the May 14th total of 9,080,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

THC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,400,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after acquiring an additional 40,630 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 50.0% in the first quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,760,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,432,000 after purchasing an additional 102,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

THC opened at $19.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75, a PEG ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.31.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 65.69% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

