Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,050 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Ares Capital worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 5.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 119,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 215,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 120,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $14.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $19.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.83 million. Ares Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

ARCC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

