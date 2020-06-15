Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 15.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,530,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,771,000 after acquiring an additional 732,578 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Ryanair by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,567,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,441,000 after purchasing an additional 511,321 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,418,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Immersion Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 26.6% in the first quarter. Immersion Capital LLP now owns 2,182,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,860,000 after buying an additional 458,047 shares during the period. 43.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RYAAY opened at $70.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.65 and a 200-day moving average of $74.36. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $96.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The transportation company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

