Analysts Anticipate Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.74) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.33) and the highest is ($1.46). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($2.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($10.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.62) to ($7.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($7.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.15) to ($3.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.82.

Shares of BHVN opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.59. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $70.07.

In other news, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $42,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,941.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $4,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,682,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,821,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,291 shares of company stock valued at $26,098,896 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 435.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

