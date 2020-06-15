$2.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to post $2.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.34. KLA reported earnings of $1.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year earnings of $9.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $10.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $10.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLAC. UBS Group upped their target price on KLA from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on KLA from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.33.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total transaction of $444,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $6,295,718.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at $18,032,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,796 shares of company stock worth $7,498,933 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,284,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 246.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in KLA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $184.69 on Wednesday. KLA has a 52-week low of $107.69 and a 52-week high of $196.25. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.20 and its 200 day moving average is $164.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

