M&T Bank Corp Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,579 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Store Capital by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 516.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $23.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Store Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.41 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 43.97%. Store Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Store Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Store Capital from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Store Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

In other news, CEO Christopher H. Volk bought 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,818.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,722.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,450 shares of company stock valued at $265,034 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

