MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 38,985 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 163.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,985 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,646,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,294,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,558,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,855,000 after buying an additional 1,598,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,282,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,905 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.49. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $30.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

In other news, Director David J. Lesar bought 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,535.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at $110,285.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

