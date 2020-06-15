Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $411,000 in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.2% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 181,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $1,842,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $2,013,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,786,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after buying an additional 92,325 shares during the period.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,523.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,408. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $123,515 in the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBH. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE SBH opened at $13.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 491.27%. The business had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

