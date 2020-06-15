Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $760,000 Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

Get The Western Union alerts:

NYSE WU opened at $22.52 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.41.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,692.22%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $70,096.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.