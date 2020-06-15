Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $769,000 Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $586,926,000 after purchasing an additional 130,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,570,000 after purchasing an additional 74,425 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,177,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,068,000 after buying an additional 98,420 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,088,000 after buying an additional 206,621 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,871,000 after buying an additional 26,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Rentals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

NYSE:URI opened at $143.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.97 and a 200-day moving average of $134.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.27. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

