Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 36,520 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,520 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 966,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,933,000 after buying an additional 63,892 shares during the period. Finally, Billeaud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CNP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.11.

NYSE:CNP opened at $18.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $30.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director David J. Lesar purchased 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,535.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,285.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

