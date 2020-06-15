Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $30.58 Million Stock Holdings in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,132,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,587 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $30,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 639.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Servicemaster Global by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Servicemaster Global by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of Servicemaster Global stock opened at $35.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $33.45. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 67.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SERV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

