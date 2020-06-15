Korea Investment CORP Acquires New Position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EV. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 272.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton Vance stock opened at $39.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average of $41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48. Eaton Vance Corp has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $51.79.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Eaton Vance’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EV. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America raised Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

