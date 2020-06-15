31,100 Shares in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Independent Bank Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $38.96 on Monday. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $63.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.04.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $137.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on IBTX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other Independent Bank Group news, COO James C. White sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at $466,098.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

