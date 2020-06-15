Analysts Expect Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) to Announce $1.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) will announce earnings per share of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.22. Diamond S Shipping posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 781%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $6.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $4.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $209.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.53 million. Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

DSSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

DSSI opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Diamond S Shipping has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $371.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.20.

In other news, COO Sanjay Sukhrani sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $46,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,437.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Diamond S Shipping by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 729.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

