Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 22,878 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $11,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,625,000 after buying an additional 17,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLIR. TheStreet lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,041,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIR stock opened at $41.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.57. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.39.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.